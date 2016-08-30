BRIEF-AirAsia Bhd entered into MoU with China Everbright and Henan Government Working Group
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
Aug 30 (Reuters) -
* Short seller Andrew Left says "I don't have a position on Facebook right now" - CNBC
* Short seller Andrew Left says Facebook will become a "tremendous" short once engagement numbers decrease - CNBC
* Short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research says "I am long Alibaba" - CNBC
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
* qtrly net income attributable 1.47 billion pesos versus 1.39 billion pesos