BRIEF-AirAsia Bhd entered into MoU with China Everbright and Henan Government Working Group
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
Aug 30 Nikkei:
* Softbank Group will likely pay an extra 35 Billion Yen ($340 Million) in taxes for the year ending March 2017 - Nikkei
* Softbank Group to pay extra taxes for the year due to dividends received from a foreign subsidiary - Nikkei Source:s.nikkei.com/2bD4maG
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
* qtrly net income attributable 1.47 billion pesos versus 1.39 billion pesos