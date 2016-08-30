Aug 30 Toys R US Inc (IPO-TOYS.N)

* On August 30, company issued conditional notice of redemption to holders of company's 10.375 percent senior notes due 2017 - sec filing

* Will redeem all of outstanding 2017 notes on September 29, 2016 at redemption price equal to 102.594% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: