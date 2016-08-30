Aug 30 Baldwin & Lyons Inc

* On Aug 30, co announced William Vens, has been appointed as company's chief financial officer, effective immediately - SEC filing

* Douglas Collins, co's interim CFO since May 17, to continue as VP of finance, accounting of main subsidiaries protective insurance co

* CEO W. Randall Birchfield has been appointed to additional role as co's president, which appointment is effective as of July 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: