BRIEF-Citadel confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for FY 2017
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Baldwin & Lyons Inc
* On Aug 30, co announced William Vens, has been appointed as company's chief financial officer, effective immediately - SEC filing
* Douglas Collins, co's interim CFO since May 17, to continue as VP of finance, accounting of main subsidiaries protective insurance co
* CEO W. Randall Birchfield has been appointed to additional role as co's president, which appointment is effective as of July 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.