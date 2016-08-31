Aug 30 Twin Butte Energy Ltd
* Announces receipt of notice of intention to enforce
security and receivership application
* Received notice from Toronto Stock Exchange that TSX is
reviewing eligibility of continued listing of Twin Butte's
common shares
* Company has been granted 30 days in which to regain
compliance with requirements
* Debentureholders did not approve proposed plan of
arrangement in respect of twin butte and its securityholders
* Lenders under senior credit facilities issued demand
letter whereby lenders to enforce security for repayment of
about $205.4 million
* FTI Consulting Canada expected to be appointed receiver
and manager over assets, undertakings and property of co
* Upon appointment of receiver, it is expected that all of
Twin Butte's directors will resign
