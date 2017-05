Aug 31 Fair Value Reit AG :

* H1 FFO after non-controlling interests at 3.1 million euros ($3.46 million)in H1 2016 (previous year: 2.1 million euros)

* Annual guidance for 2016 confirmed

* H1 rental income increased by 3% to 11.4 million euros from 11.1 million euros in comparative previous-year period

* Generated an ifrs group net profit of 2.7 million euros in first six months of 2016, which was down by around 3.6 million euros on previous-year

* H1 EBIT came to 6.6 million euros in reporting period, down on previous- year result of 10.5 million euros