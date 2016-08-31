Aug 31 Punch Taverns Plc :

* Year end trading statement for 52 weeks to 20 August 2016

* Full year profits in line with management expectations

* Continued growth from a higher quality pub estate

* Average profit per pub across entire estate up c.4 pct

* Core estate like-for-like net income * growth of 1.0 pct

* Retail division operating ahead of expectations

* 177 pubs identified to operate under retail contract, with 97 pubs trading or in progress of conversion at 20 august 2016

* UB roll-out plans accelerated to c.150 pubs per year (up from previous guidance of 100-120 pubs per year)

* Nominal net debt reduced by approximately £225 million (16 pct reduction in year)

* Strategic disposal programme is now complete, having delivered ahead of expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)