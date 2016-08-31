Aug 31 Inmarsat Plc :
* New convertible bond offering of up to $600 million due
2023 and repurchase of outstanding $287.7 million convertible
bonds due 2017
* Announces launch of an offering of c.$550 million
convertible bonds due with an increase option of up to $50
million
* Net proceeds of issue of new bonds will be used primarily
to fund repurchase of outstanding 1.75 pct $287.7 million
convertible bonds due 2017
* New bonds expected initial conversion price at a premium
of 30-35 pct to volume weighted average price of an ordinary
share on lse between launch and market closing on Aug 31
* Credit Suisse and JP Morgan Cazenove are joint bookrunners
* Currently intends to launch a further benchmark offering
in debt capital markets this year
