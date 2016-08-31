Aug 31 Airbus said in a statement: "BOC
Aviation, the Singapore-based global aircraft leasing company,
has placed a firm order for five more A321 aircraft in addition
to an order announced in January for 30 A320 Family aircraft
which included 15 A321s (eight A321neo and seven A321ceo)."
"We have increased our order for the A321 in response to the
market trend and appetite for larger capacity single-aisle
aircraft," the statement quoted Robert Martin, Managing Director
and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation, as saying. "Our
incremental order reflects the continued popularity, confidence
and reliability of the A320 Family among our customers."
(Reporting by Paris Newsroom;
