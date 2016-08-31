Aug 31 Airbus said in a statement: "BOC Aviation, the Singapore-based global aircraft leasing company, has placed a firm order for five more A321 aircraft in addition to an order announced in January for 30 A320 Family aircraft which included 15 A321s (eight A321neo and seven A321ceo)."

"We have increased our order for the A321 in response to the market trend and appetite for larger capacity single-aisle aircraft," the statement quoted Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation, as saying. "Our incremental order reflects the continued popularity, confidence and reliability of the A320 Family among our customers." (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)