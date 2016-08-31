Aug 31 HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :
* H1 profit after tax rose to 79.9 million euro ($89.06
million) (adjusted comparative period: 69.1 million euros)
* H1 net commission income up by 11.5 percent to 238.4
million euros
* H1 net interest income up by 12.5 million euros from 88.9
million euros to 101.4 million euros
* H1 trading profit up by 7.5 million euros to 49.9 million
euros
* Based on the encouraging H1 results expects for FY
increase in revenue in single digit percentage range
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
