Aug 31 Allergan Plc
* Allergan and Adamas announce settlement with Amneal
related to namzaric patent litigation
* Adamas will grant amneal a license to market generic
versions of namzaric beginning on January 1, 2025
* Other terms of settlement were not disclosed
* Under certain circumstances, amneal has an option to
launch an authorized generic version of namzaric beginning on
January 1, 2026
* Settlement provides additional clarity for
patent-protected life of namzaric
