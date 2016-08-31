Aug 31 Storebrand Asa

* Says shareholders representing 12 percent ownership have proposed that Jan Christian Opsahl should be elected member of the board. Storebrand's election committee backs the proposal

* Opsahl is the sole shareholder and Board Chairman of Dallas Asset Management AS, which acquired a block of 900,000 shares in Storebrand ASA early in May of 2016

* Current board member Nils Are Karstad Lysoe has said that he is willing to vacate his seat prior to an ExtraordinaryGeneral Meeting in order to allow the proposed election of Opsahl. EGM to be held on Sept. 22

* The reason for the shareholders' proposal to change the composition of the board of directors is the desire to strengthen direct owner representation and to bring a new member with substantial experience from the internationalcapital markets to the board, and to document the results from the creation of shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)