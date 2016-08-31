Aug 31 Storebrand Asa
* Says shareholders representing 12 percent ownership have
proposed that Jan Christian Opsahl should be elected member of
the board. Storebrand's election committee backs the proposal
* Opsahl is the sole shareholder and Board Chairman of
Dallas Asset Management AS, which acquired a block of 900,000
shares in Storebrand ASA early in May of 2016
* Current board member Nils Are Karstad Lysoe has said that
he is willing to vacate his seat prior to an
ExtraordinaryGeneral Meeting in order to allow the proposed
election of Opsahl. EGM to be held on Sept. 22
* The reason for the shareholders' proposal to change the
composition of the board of directors is the desire to
strengthen direct owner representation and to bring a new member
with substantial experience from the internationalcapital
markets to the board, and to document the results from the
creation of shareholder value
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)