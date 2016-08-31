Aug 31 National Commerce Corp
* Private Bancshares Inc enters into definitive agreement to
join National Commerce Corporation
* National Commerce Corp says definitive agreement providing
for merger of private bancshares with and into NCC
* Boards of directors of NCC, NBC, Private Bancshares and
PBB have unanimously approved transaction
* Each share of stock of private bancshares will be
converted into right to receive either 0.85417 shares of NCC
common stock or cash of $20.50
* Total amount of cash payable in merger will in no event
exceed $8.3 million
