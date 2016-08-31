Aug 31 Distell Group Ltd :
* Summarised audited results of the group for the year ended
June 30 2016 and cash dividend declaration
* FY group revenue grew by 9.6 pct to 21.5 bln rand
* FY sales volumes up 2.8 pct
* FY headline earnings -normalised up 11.6 pct -reported up
12.3 pct
* Reported headline earnings increased by 12.3 pct to 1.6
bln rand
* Headline earnings per share increased by 12.1 pct to 735.3
cents
* Annual dividend up 9.5 pct
* Outlook for global economic growth remains subdued amid
volatile trading conditions in many of our key markets
* Capital expenditure for period amounted to 1.04 bln(2015:
768.4 mln) of which 425.7 mln rand was spent on replacement of
assets
* Directors have resolved to declare a gross cash dividend
of 214.0 cents (2015: 188.0 cents) per share for year ended June
30 2016
