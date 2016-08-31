Aug 31 Santam Ltd :
* Reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial
statements for the six months ended June 30 2016
* H1 gross written premium growth both including and
excluding cell captive insurance 8 pct
* Says H1 headline earnings per share decreased by 29 pct
* Says interim dividend of 311 cents per share, up 8 pct
* Special dividend of 800 cents per share
* Says 25 pct rand depreciation during 2015 is expected to
negatively impact claims cost
* Solvency ratio of 51 pct at June 30 2016 exceeded group's
target solvency range of 35-45 pct of net written premiums
* Says increased exposure to non-rand-denominated business
further increases foreign exchange volatility
* Will target an economic capital coverage range of 130-170
pct going forward
