Aug 31 Wolford AG :
* In light of a significant decline in Q1 revenue (-18 percent) and ongoing market weakness
in August, it is unlikely that company will be able to make up for revenue decrease during rest
of financial year
* EBIT in Q1 of 2016/17 financial year amounted to minus 8.3 million euros ($9.24
million)(previous year: minus 3.0 million euros)
* Expects revenue for full FY 2016/17 to stagnate or drop slightly below prior-year level,
and possibly negative operating results in lower single-digit million euro range
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)