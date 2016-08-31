Aug 31 LM Funding America Inc :
* LM Funding implements cost cutting initiative
* Says has implemented a cost cutting initiative that is
expected to reduce expenses by approximately $2 million annually
* Measures include reducing non-sales related back office
personnel by 30%, reducing back office wages up to 20%
* Cost cutting measures include lowering company's executive
base compensation by 30%.
* Says LM Funding's president Sean Galaris will be leaving
company at year-end
* In additional to cost cuts and management changes, co
recently listed several of REO properties for sale in South
Florida market
* LM Funding America Inc says cost cutting initiative is
expected to be completed by beginning of Q4 2016, includes
streamlining internal processes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: