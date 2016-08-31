Aug 31 Sequa Petroleum NV :

* The group made a post-tax loss for H1 of $19.6 million (6 months to June 30, 2015: $12.1 million)

* In the current low oil price environment, the group is actively seeking and evaluating production and short-term development opportunities in North West Europe and Kazakhstan

* Has identified and is actively pursuing potential acquisitions in the Norwegian Continental Shelf

* Retain confidence in commitment of Sapinda Invest and Sapinda Asia to honouring loan agreements

* Timing of the delivery of the funds from Sapinda Invest and Sapinda Asia was not in line with the requested drawdown timings during the six months to June 30 2016

* Retains a reasonable expectation that sufficient funds will be made available to allow the group to continue in operational existence for at least twelve months

* Satisfied that it is appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis in the preparation of the consolidated and company financial statements