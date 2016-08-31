Aug 31 Resilux Nv

* H1 turnover 151.6 million euros ($168.93 million), up 2 pct year on year

* H1 EBITDA 43.1 million euros versus 20.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 51.8 million euros versus 6.8 million euros a year ago

* Expects in the second half of 2016 to invest 8.0 million to 10.0 million euros, excluding buildings and special projects, in order to ensure sustainable and profitable growth

* Expects that the results for the full year of 2016, excluding the impact of the sale of the shares of joint venture Airolux AG, will be higher than the results for 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2c4Jnzz

