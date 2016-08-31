Aug 31 Juventus FC SpA :

* Finalizes the agreement with Chelsea FC for the acquisition on loan until June 30, 2019, of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Bello for 5 million euros ($5.58 million) per year

* Has right to definitively acquire Juan Cuadrado, or will be obliged to do so, subject to certain team results, for 25 million euros, minus the amounts of loan fees already paid

* To pay to Chelsea FC an additional amount of up to 4 million euros for Juan Cuadrado on achieving 'challenging team performances'