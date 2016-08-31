Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* Tokyo Commodity Exchange is allying with the futures arm of chinese
conglomerate Citic Group - Nikkei
* Tocom signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday on a strategic
partnership with the Hong Kong subsidiary of Citic Futures - Nikkei
* TOCOM and Citic Futures will jointly perform marketing activities
targeting individual investors in China - Nikkei
* New framework will also be implemented to allow the Hong Kong subsidiary
of Citic Group to directly place orders with Tocom - Nikkei
Source - (s.nikkei.com/2cf5S7a)
