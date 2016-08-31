Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* Tokyo Commodity Exchange is allying with the futures arm of chinese conglomerate Citic Group - Nikkei

* Tocom signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday on a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong subsidiary of Citic Futures - Nikkei

* TOCOM and Citic Futures will jointly perform marketing activities targeting individual investors in China - Nikkei

* New framework will also be implemented to allow the Hong Kong subsidiary of Citic Group to directly place orders with Tocom - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/2cf5S7a) Further company coverage: