Aug 31 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
* Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants notifies customers of payment
card incident
* Received report on July 15, 2016 of unauthorized charges
occurring on payment cards after they had been used by guests at
restaurant
* Investigation shows malware installed on servers that
processed payment cards used at restaurants of some hotels
* Immediately began to investigate report and hired cyber
security firms to examine payment card processing system
* Resolved issue, continue to work with cyber security firms
* Incident involved cards used at certain restaurants and
hotel front desks from February 16, 2016 to July 7, 2016
* Malware found track data containing card number,
expiration date;in small number of cases malware may have found
track with cardholder name
