BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Sept 1 Componenta Corp :
* Componenta files for restructuring
* Liquidity of Componenta Group has become critical due to greater than expected negative development of turnover and profitability
* Has not been able to negotiate additional financing necessary due to this situation
* Files for restructuring of parent company i.e. Componenta Corporation and its subsidiaries
* Dutch subsidiary Componenta B.V. will file for bankruptcy
* Componenta Dökümcülük Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S. in Turkey will continue its operations without any official proceedings
* Decided to call an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Sept. 23 to resolve upon continuance of restructuring filing Source text for Eikon:
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information