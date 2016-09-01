Sept 1 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :

* H1 revenue of the group decrease by 53,000 euros from 8.42 million euros to 8.36 million euros

* H1 EBIT loss of 21.5 million euros ($23.97 million) versus loss of 6.8 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 19.6 million euros versus loss of 6.3 million euros year ago

* H1 cash position 65.9 million euros versus 96.8 million euros year ago