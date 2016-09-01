BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Marine Harvest Asa
* After due consideration including length of the trial period, cost, potential output and sustainability Marine Harvest has decided to not apply for flexible maximum allowed biomass
* The Norwegian Fishery Directorate on June 30 offered Norwegian salmon farmers increased flexibility with regards to meeting the maximum biomass regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: