BRIEF-UAE's Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 44.8 million dirhams versus 78.6 million dirhams year ago
Sept 1 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* Had signed an agreement with AstraZeneca whereby AGI will acquire exclusive rights to commercialise astrazeneca's global (excluding USA) anaesthetics portfolio
* Transaction was anticipated to complete during Q1 of Aspen's 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago