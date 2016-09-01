BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Mccoll's Retail Group Plc
* Total revenue up 1.8% for quarter and 2.0% year to date.
* Like-For-Like (lfl) sales 1 down 1.8% in quarter
* On track to achieve target of 1,000 convenience stores by end of december 2016
* We continue to be on track to deliver results in line with board's expectations for financial year
* On track to achieve target of 1,000 convenience stores by end of december 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: