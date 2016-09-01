BRIEF-Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.38 billion dirhams versus 1.21 billion dirhams year ago
Sept 1 Bofa Merrill Lynch
* Apax sellers", and Eden Debtco 2 S.À R.L and Guardian Media Group Plc have sold an aggregate of 80,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of Ascential at a price of 250 pence per share
* Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of 200 million stg through placing
* Following completion of placing, Eden 3 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 11.1 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 2.8 pct
* Eden 4 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 23.9 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 6 pct
* GMG will hold approximately 59.6 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 14.9 pct Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 net profit 1.38 billion dirhams versus 1.21 billion dirhams year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.