BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Growthpoint Properties Ltd :
* Summary of audited results for the year ended 30 June 2016
* Has declared a final dividend of 94.3 cents per share for six months ended 30 june 2016
* Revaluation of properties in South Africa and goz resulted in an upward revision of r0.8 billion (0.1pct) to r104.7 billion for investment property
* Growth in fy gross revenue at 26.1 percent
* Fy finance income decreased by 24.7pct to r690 million (fy15: r916 million)
* Expects dividend growth for fy17 to be similar to that achieved for fy16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago