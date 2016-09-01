Sept 1 Hays Plc :

* In the UK, hiring caution largely coming from the larger corporate clients - FD

* In the UK hiring market, there is more uncertainty among london clients than among clients based across in the rest of the UK - FD

* In the UK, temporary hiring continues to show more resilience than permanent - FD