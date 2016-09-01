Sept 1 Option NV :

* H1 revenue 3.9 million euros ($4.34 million) versus 2.6 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT loss 3.2 million euros versus loss of 5.0 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss (owners of company) 4.5 million euros versus 6.0 million euros year ago

* The most recent sales forecasts indicate a growth compared to the actual realized revenues in H1

* The cash position decreased from 4.1 million euros at the end of 2015 to 0.4 million euros at the end of june 2016