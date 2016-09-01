BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Fitch on Vietnam Banks
* Vietnam's strong economic performance is helping to attract much-needed foreign capital into its banking system
* Forecast real GDP growth of 6.2% in both 2016 and 2017
* Capital buffers are likely to come under pressure over next couple of years
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago