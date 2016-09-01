BRIEF-UAE's Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 44.8 million dirhams versus 78.6 million dirhams year ago
Sept 1 Carmat :
* Stéphane Piat, previously division vice president of Abbott in California, has been appointed CEO of Carmat
* Appointment of Stéphane Piat as company`s new Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago