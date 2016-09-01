BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Famous Brands Ltd :
* Announcement regarding the acquisition by Famous Brands Limited of GBK Restaurants Limited
* Concluded an agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of GBK Restaurants Limited for a total enterprise value consideration of GBK Restaurants Limited
* Has identified UK as a strategic growth region in Europe and one which offers opportunity to earn hard currency outside of africa
* Acquisition will add scale to Famous Brands' UK business which includes Wimpy UK, and up-weight group's premium brand portfolio. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: