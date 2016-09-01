Sept 1 Elekta AB

* Q1 EBITA, adjusted for items affecting comparability and bad debt losses, amounted to SEK 166 m (68)

* Reuters poll: Elekta adjusted EBITA at SEK 80 million

* Elekta Q1 gross order intake increased by 4 percent to SEK 2,662 m (2,569)

* Q1 items affecting comparability was SEK -89 m (-30) and bad debt losses was SEK -6 m (-27)

* Net sales decreased 16 percent to SEK 1,882 M (2,239) and 15 percent based on constant exchange rates

* Says our target is to reduce cost base with SEK 700 m compared with 2014/15 and we are half way through process

* Says order growth in china was particularly strong with an increase of 30 percent