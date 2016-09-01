Sept 1 Inmarsat Plc

* Successfully places $650 million convertible bond due 2023 and repurchases of all of outstanding convertible bonds due 2017 for consideration of approximately $390 million

* Represents an additional $50 million over announced deal size reflecting considerable demand for new bonds.

* Remaining proceeds will further strengthen inmarsat's financial position