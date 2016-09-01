BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 Inmarsat Plc
* Successfully places $650 million convertible bond due 2023 and repurchases of all of outstanding convertible bonds due 2017 for consideration of approximately $390 million
* Represents an additional $50 million over announced deal size reflecting considerable demand for new bonds.
Remaining proceeds will further strengthen inmarsat's financial position
Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer