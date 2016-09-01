BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 IC Group A/S :
* Q4 2015/16 operating loss 26 million Danish crowns ($3.9 million) versus loss of 20 million crowns year ago
* Q4 2015/16 gross profit rose by 18 million crowns to 291 million crowns
* FY 2015/16 consolidated revenue amounted to 2.67 billion crowns versus 2.64 billion year ago
* Board will propose ordinary dividend of 5.00 crowns per eligible share corresponding to total dividend of 85 million crowns
* Group's Premium brands are expected to drive total revenue development in 2016/17
* Says at present, group's Premium brands expect to open 10-15 new stores during financial year 2016/17
* Investments for FY 2016/17 are expected to attain a level of about 3-5 percent of annual revenue
* Expects the group's 2016/17 EBIT margin to attain a level of about 9 percent
* Expects to realize a 2016/17 revenue growth rate measured in local currency of at least 6 percent
