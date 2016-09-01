BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Allianz
* Says places $1.5 billion bond
* Says the subordinated bond is perpetual and carries ordinary call rights as of March 7, 2022
* Says coupon of 3.875 percent per annum is fixed until redemption
* Says bond placed with institutional investors in Asia and Europe Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago