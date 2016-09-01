BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Dividend Sweden AB (Publ) :
* Acquired shares in Ripasso Energy from the company's main owner
* Value of shares acquired amounts to about 5.2 million Swedish crowns ($605,000) based on future issue price Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5813 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago