Sept 1 Apranga APB :

* Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached 21.5 million euros ($23.97 million) in August 2016, up by 17.6 percent compared to August 2015

* In January - August 2016 period, retail turnover (including VAT) amounted to 134.7 million euros, up by 8.7 percent year-on-year Source text for Eikon:

