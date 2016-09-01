BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Swiss Life Holding Ag says
* has exercised its call option to redeem all outstanding amount of its 500 million Swiss franc guaranteed perpetual callable capital securities as per the First Call Date (4 October 2016) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago