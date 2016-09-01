BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc :
* FY 2015 group profit before income tax 1.20 billion naira versus 4.98 billion naira year ago
* FY net premium income of 7.73 billion naira versus 9.34 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2bUmQXq Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago