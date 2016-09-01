BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
Sept 1 Cbrain A/S :
* H1 revenue 38.6 million Danish crowns ($5.8 million) versus 36.6 million crowns year ago
* H1 pre-tax profit 9.7 million crowns versus 11.6 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2016 outlook - sees revenue to grow 5-15 percent, EBT to grow 5-10 percent
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6730 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer