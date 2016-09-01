BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 Emlak Konut Reit
* Reports Jan. - Aug. sales of 3.73 billion lira ($1.26 billion) (excluding VAT) with 5,386 units (including presales)
* Aug sales of 1.96 billion lira (excluding VAT) with 2,547 units (including presales)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9553 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago