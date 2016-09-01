BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Rapala Vmc Corp :
* Rapala VMC Corporation (Rapala) and Shimano Europe Fishing B.V (Shimano) agree new distribution strategy for dynamite fishing baits in the UK
* UK distribution of Dynamite will come under control of Rapala and Dynamite Baits Ltd and Shimano will acquire back 50% of Shimano Normark UK Ltd from Rapala
* Transaction will have no material impact on Rapala's financial result or financial position and have no impact outside of UK Source text for Eikon:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ)