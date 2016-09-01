BRIEF-UAE's Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 44.8 million dirhams versus 78.6 million dirhams year ago
Sept 1 Pci Biotech Holding ASA :
* Pci Biotech and BioNTech initiate preclinical research collaboration
* Initiates a preclinical research collaboration involving University of Zurich Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 44.8 million dirhams versus 78.6 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago