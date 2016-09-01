Sept 1 Lux Island Resorts Ltd :

* FY ended June 2016 revenue of 5.16 billion rupees versus 4.66 billion rupees year ago

* FY profit before tax of 480.9 million rupees versus 451.6 million rupees year ago

* Says results for Q1 ending Sept 30, 2016 will continue to be impacted by the closure of Lux South Ari Atoll in Maldives