Sept 1 UK'S FCA (Financial Conduct Authority):

* Banned Elizabeth Anne Parry from performing any function in relation to any regulated financial activity

* The FCA fines and prohibits financial adviser for failing to act with integrity and for failing to be open and honest with the regulator

* Fined Parry 109,400 stg for lying repeatedly to regulator when asked about her qualification status Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2cb1Pp2] (Bengaluru Newsroom)