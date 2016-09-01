BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 UK'S FCA (Financial Conduct Authority):
* Banned Elizabeth Anne Parry from performing any function in relation to any regulated financial activity
* The FCA fines and prohibits financial adviser for failing to act with integrity and for failing to be open and honest with the regulator
* Fined Parry 109,400 stg for lying repeatedly to regulator when asked about her qualification status Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2cb1Pp2] (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago