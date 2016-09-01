BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Sollers plans to resume assembly of Ssang Yong cars in Russia and start sales by the end of the year - TASS cites company head Vadim Shvetsov as saying
* Within three months Sollers hopes to start sales of Tivoli, a new model launched by Ssang Yong in 2015 - TASS cites Shvetsov Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: