MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
* On August 30, 2016, unit received notice of termination from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. of drilling contract on Ocean Valor
* Co does not believe Petrobras had valid/lawful basis for terminating contract, co to defend rights of unit under contract
* Drilling contract was estimated to conclude in accordance with its terms in October 2018 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bXomra ) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP