Sept 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

* On August 30, 2016, unit received notice of termination from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. of drilling contract on Ocean Valor

* Co does not believe Petrobras had valid/lawful basis for terminating contract, co to defend rights of unit under contract

* Drilling contract was estimated to conclude in accordance with its terms in October 2018